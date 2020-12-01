Exxon Mobil (XOM, +3.4% ) is climbing as analysts indicate the cap ex guidance, issued along with its $20B writedown in dry gas assets, is pretty much in line with expectations.

Capital spending next year is forecast at $16B-$19B, and then $20B-$25B annually through 2025.

J.P. Morgan analysts say this morning that’s in line with their model. They have the stock at Equal Rate with a price target of $44.

Credit Suisse, Neutral on the stock with a price target of $37, wasn’t surprised by the asset impairment, but aren’t convinced the company can meet its goal of doubling earnings by 2027.

Exxon saying it is “working to maintain a reliable dividend” didn’t read as defending the current dividend level to J.P. Morgan.

“Of course, the company is still guiding to a long-term doubling of earnings, but that is by 2027 and at materially high levels of earnings across all three businesses,” analysts led by Phil Gresh write. “Bottom line, we think that a dividend cut is still possible in early 2021.”

But Truist, with a Hold on shares and price target of $39, predicts increased investor confidence on the dividend after the update last night.

Shares of Exxon rose nearly 17% last month, but that came in a month where the SPDR S&P Energy Sector ETF (XLE, +3.2% ) rose more than 30%.

“The super majors may see their profits recover as demand recovers in a post-vaccine, post-COVID-19 world,” Josh Young writes on Seeking Alpha in light of the writedown. “So, it is not to say it is not possible to make money owning their shares, especially in the medium term. And the dry gas-focused companies have seen their shares rise already in a depressed energy equities market, so chasing the most popular of them may be lower-return.”

“But in the longer term, more focused producers may outperform, including the dry gas-focused producers.”

