Global shipments of desktop and notebook PCs will grow over 18% Y/Y in Q4 and 1.4% in 2021, according to new IDC data.

Notebooks will continue their pandemic-driven strength with 26.4% growth in Q4 and 3.2% increase next year, partially offset by desktop declines in both periods.

Beyond 2021, IDC expects the demand tailwind to lose some of its air but the secular trends could have a lasting imipact.

"Not only do we expect more PCs to ship this year and next, but the fundamental shift in everyone's workflow is also expected to have a lasting impact on the PC market in 2022 and beyond. Longer term forecasts for PC shipments and average selling prices have increased as households inch towards one PC per person while buying PCs further up the stack," says Jitesh Ubrani, research manager for IDC's Worldwide Mobile Device Trackers.

PC shipments hit a 10-year high in Q3. Lenovo (OTCPK:LNVGF), HP (HPQ +2.1% ), and Dell (DELL +0.6% ) led the market during the quarter.

In Lenovo's recent FQ2 earnings report, the company reported a 53% Y/Y growth in net profit and forecast a 5-10% industry-wide increase for PC TAM next year.

HP followed with an upside FQ4 report driven by a 25% growth in Consumer notebooks with a strong profit forecast.

Dell's Q3 print included record Client Solutions revenue and stronger than expected operating margin as higher priced device sales offset the surge in Chromebook sales.

