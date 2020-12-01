Eastern Bank's (EBC +0.1% ) subsidiary Eastern Insurance Group acquires the assets of Massachusetts-based Campbell, Flaherty & Ring Insurance Agency, a family-owned insurance agency.

"Our team is looking forward to building on the great relationships that Campbell Insurance has made with their customers around their personal lines of insurance and to continuing to provide the highest quality customer service experience,” said John Koegel, President and CEO of Eastern Insurance Group.

David Campbell, owner of Campbell, Flaherty & Ring Insurance Agency, also announced his retirement from a decades-long career in the insurance industry.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.