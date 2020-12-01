Micro-cap Histogen (HSTO +173.4% ) after announcing preliminary week 18 results from its Phase 1b/2a trial evaluating HST-001 in androgenic alopecia (male pattern baldness).

At the week 18 primary efficacy endpoint, patients treated with HST-001 demonstrated separation from placebo for absolute change from baseline in total hairs in the target area, though the study did not achieve statistical significance.

HST-001 was also shown to be safe and well tolerated with no reports of serious adverse events.

The company plans to report final results from the week 26 assessments in early Q1 of 2021.