Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) is off 5.6% (but paring earlier losses) following its Q3 earnings, where it topped profit expectations with a better-than-expected revenue decline, but guided below expectations with a heavier revenue drop for the current quarter.

The company forecast net revenues dropping 20-22% in Q4, to 3.65B-3.75B yuan, vs. expectations for a decline of about 12%.

Revenues fell 15% in Q3, to 3.77B yuan, as structural reform hit its core live video business, though a bright spot came in value-added services mainly due to ongoing growth of the virtual gift business on the Momo application.

And users fell on both an overall and paying-user basis (113.6M MAU vs. a year-ago 114.1M, and 13.1M paying users of live video and value-added service vs. a year-ago 13.4M).

Profits fell sharply - to 653.8M yuan (about $96.3M) from a year-ago 1.09B yuan on a non-GAAP basis - but topped expectations, as non-GAAP cost and expenses fell 7.1%, and income tax expense fell to 143.6M yuan from 182.6M yuan.

Revenue breakout: Live video services, 2.375B (down 27%); Value-added services, 1.33B yuan (up 25%); Mobile marketing, 50.4M yuan (down 38%); Mobile games, 8M yuan (down 49%).

Acknowledging "more hard work to do down the path," CEO Li Wang said "The structural reform within the core live broadcasting business has achieved initial success. The critical metrics reflecting the healthiness of the ecosystem have been showing positive signs."

The company added that Xiaoliang Lei will step down from the chief strategy officer position for personal reasons from December. He'll continue as a senior adviser.

