Bergio International (OTCPK:BRGO) announces plans for a new multi-phase stock buyback through more insider buying.

In the initial round, CEO Berge Abajian will buy $50-$100K worth BRGO shares from the open market. Abajian already has converted his $500K shareholders loan into 17M restricted shares.

"I'm very excited to commit to this buyback, it falls in line with our commitment to stop the toxic funder dilution, having already settled over $400,000.00 of convertible notes, saving Bergio over $200,000.00 in interest and fees along with many millions of shares in dilution," says Abajian.