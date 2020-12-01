The electric vehicle sector is having a rough day even if Tesla is running a victory lap over its inclusion to the S&P 500 Index all at once on December 21.

Nikola (NKLA -14.5% ) is facing some strain following the GM news yesterday and the expiration of the IPO lockup period on up to 166M shares, while Nio (NIO -5.1% ) has gone completely in reverse after a decent premarket gain.