The electric vehicle sector is having a rough day even if Tesla is running a victory lap over its inclusion to the S&P 500 Index all at once on December 21.
Nikola (NKLA -14.5%) is facing some strain following the GM news yesterday and the expiration of the IPO lockup period on up to 166M shares, while Nio (NIO -5.1%) has gone completely in reverse after a decent premarket gain.
Other notable decliners amid some valuation questions include GreenPower Motor (GP -10.8%), Kandi Technologies (KNDI -7.7%), Fisker (FSR -6.6%), QuantumScape (QS -19.4%), XPeng (XPEV -4.5%), Blink Charging (BLNK -8.6%), Nio (NIO -5.1%), Hyliion Holdings (HYLN -56.8%), Lordstown Motor (RIDE -3.9%) and Li Auto (LI -0.5%).