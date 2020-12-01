Uber closes its $2.65B Postmates acquisition, continuing the pandemic-driven delivery gains

Uber (UBER +2.5% ) announces completing its all-stock acquisition of Postmates (POSTM). The companies are in the process of integrating their U.S. operations.

The consumer-facing Postmates and Uber Eats apps will continue to run separately backed by a combined merchant and delivery network.

"Uber and Postmates have long been committed to powering delivery services that support local commerce and communities, all the more important during crises like the one we face today. We’re thrilled to bring these two teams together to continue to innovate, bringing ever-better products and services for merchants, delivery people, and consumers across the country," says Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi.

Earlier this month, Uber revealed that the U.S. Department of Justice cleared the way for the $2.65B acquisition. In an antitrust concession, Uber was required to waive exclusivity provisions between Postmates and 800 restaurants and pledged not to form new agreements for six months.

The pandemic-driven surge in food delivery helped Uber survive the rideshare losses and gave the company a competitive advantage over rival Lyft, which lacked the strong delivery business to lean on.

