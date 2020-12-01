Verizon Media (VZ +0.6% ) has made its move as the ad industry slowly transitions away from using third-party data as the center of online ad targeting, launching its take on a unified ID solution.

It's offering up Verizon Media ConnectID to support advertisers, publishers and consumers as a solution for a post-cookie era.

The new ID "helps advertisers buy, measure and optimize ads while enabling publishers to manage, monetize and navigate audiences - all without third-party cookies" by leveraging strengths in direct consumer relationships, a diverse ID graph, full-stack technology and solid privacy, Verizon Media says.

Its ConnectID is available in the U.S., Asia Pacific and select Latin American markets at launch, and rolling out to more markets in the future.