Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) says that the largest health plan in the United States has extended coverage of Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) to all pregnancies.

The expanded coverage comes only a few months after the publication of recent studies has shown support for offering aneuploidy screening options, including NIPT, to all patients, regardless of maternal age or baseline risk.

Studies have shown that broad adoption of NIPT could result in 98% fewer false positives and 20% fewer false negative results for common aneuploidies, compared to older screening modalities, says Natera CMO Dr Paul Billings.

"As the market leader, Natera is in a strong position to capitalize on the significant volume growth opportunity and improved test economics resulting from these policy changes," said Ramesh Hariharan, GM of Natera's Women's Health business. "We believe we are on track to achieve profitability in our Women's Health business in 2021."

Stock up 3.51% .

