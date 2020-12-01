Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS +1.0% ) has announced that AstraZeneca (AZN -0.0% ) initiated Phase 2b trial of ION449 (AZD8233), a LIgand Conjugated Antisense being developed by AZN as part of a collaboration between the companies. The event triggered a milestone payment of $20M to Ionis.

The investigational med is designed to reduce blood cholesterol levels in patients with dyslipidemia by targeting proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9 (PCSK9), an important regulator of low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C).

The 108-subject will assess the effect of different doses of ION449 on LDL-C compared to placebo at Week 12 in patients taking baseline statin therapy. The study will evaluate three dose levels of ION449 versus placebo, all administered once a month by subcutaneous injection.

Results from the Phase 1 study showed that ION449 potently reduces PCSK9 and LDL cholesterol.

Ionis will provide an update for its cardiovascular programs during its Virtual Investor Day, December 7.