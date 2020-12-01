Lawmakers draft a bipartisan $908B COVID-19 relief package

After months in a state of stalemate, a group of congressional lawmakers from both parties unveiled a new $908B coronavirus relief package in an effort to reduce the economic damage from the spread of the virus.

The proposal includes $288B in small business aid such as forgivable Paycheck Protection Program loans, $160B in state and local government relief, and $180B for supplemental unemployment insurance, according to the draft.

It would also allocate $16B to vaccine distribution, testing, and contact tracing and $82B for educations, and earmark funds for rental assistance, child care, and broadband.

The package doesn't include direct payment to most Americans but does provide temporary federal protection from COVID-19-related lawsuits.

It's not clear whether congressional leaders will support the proposal. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wants a $2.2T package while Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell seeks a $500B relief bill.