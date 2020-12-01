Qualcomm (QCOM +3.2% ) launches the Snapdragon 888 5G mobile platform, a premium CPU for smartphones that includes an integrated 5G modem for the first time on QCOM's high-end chips. The setup can lower device costs and increase the battery life.

The Snapdragon 888 platform "enables global compatibility by offering mmWave and sub-6 across all major bands worldwide, as well as support for 5G carrier aggregation, global multi-SIM, stand alone, non-stand alone, and Dynamic Spectrum Sharing."

The Snapdragon 888 is also focused on AI, gaming, and cameras. The platform features the sixth-gen Qualcomm AI Engine (capable of 26 tera operations per second), the third-gen Elite Gaming tech, and a Spectra image signal processor that lets users capture photos and videos at 2.7 gigapixels per second, up to 35% faster than the prior generation.

The processor will appear in devices in Q1 2021 from OEMs that include LG, Motorola, and Oppo.

Related: In the recent FQ4 earnings report, Qualcomm reported 5G-driven beats on the top and bottom lines and expanded its metrics reporting to include handsets, RF front-end, automotive, and IoT.