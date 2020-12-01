Toyota (TM +1.2% ) reports November unit sales fell 1% Y/Y to 205,764 units.

Toyota division sales flat Y/Y to 177,725 units and Lexus division sales down 6.8% to 28,040 units.

Sedan sales grew 40%, and 5 of 6 sedans achieved double-digit sales growth for the month.

Truck sales were down 0.4% Y/Y to 139,825, with double-digit sales growth for all 5 trucks.

The Toyota brand recorded 48% gain in hybrid sales to 33,665 units, especially Highlander and Camry hybrids, as well as an 11% Y/Y increase in its pickup sales.

The company’s sedan- and coupe-laden lineup declined 2.4%.

