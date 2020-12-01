Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS +2.4% ), also called Scotiabank, moderates its provision for credit losses for fiscal Q4 vs. Q3, though it's still elevated from the year-ago quarter, reflecting continuing uncertainty over the pandemic.

Scotiabank's operations, for the most part, rebounded from Q3 but still haven't recovered to year-ago levels; Global Wealth Management and Global Banking and Markets, though, experienced Y/Y gains.

Fiscal Q4 adjusted EPS of C$1.45 vs. consensus; increased from C$1.04 in Q3 and fell from C$1.82 in the year-ago quarter.

Adjusted revenue for the quarter ended Oct. 31, 2020 of C$7.51B compares with C$7.69B in the quarter ended July 31, 2020 and $7.96B in the quarter ended Oct. 31, 2019.

Q4 net interest income of C$4.26B rose slightly from C$4.25B in Q3 and declined from C$4.34B in Q4 2019.

Q4 adjusted return on equity of 11.3% fell from 13.8% in the year-ago quarter.

Canadian Banking adjusted net income of C$782M vs. C$433M in Q3 and C$902M in Q4 2019.

International Banking adjusted net income of C$353M, up from C$4M in Q3 and less than half of C$823M in Q4 2019.

Global Wealth Management adjusted net income of C$335M was unchanged Q/Q and rose from C$318M in the year-ago quarter.

Global Banking and Markets adjusted net income of C$460M slipped from C$600M in Q3 and rose from C$405M in Q4 2019.

