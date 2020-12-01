The FDA authorizes the emergency use of Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY +1.9% ) Elecsys Anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibody blood test, a semi-quantitative assay that measures the levels of antibodies to the spike protein of the coronavirus.

Compared to results from a molecular test, the negative concordance rate (percent agreement) is 99.98% and the positive concordance rate is 96.6% [at least 15 days after diagnosis with a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test].

Results can be generated in ~18 minutes when performed on the company's automated cobas e analyzers.

The test is the seventh member of its line-up of COVID-19 diagnostics.

Shipments will begin next week.