Hyundai (OTCPK:HYMLF) reports November sales in the U.S declined 9% to 55,171 units. Retail sales fell 11%.

Retail sales for Venue +322%, Palisade +20%, Kona +43%, and Sonata +39%.

"We were able to maintain our industry-beating sales momentum despite quirks in the reporting calendar and added COVID-19 challenges," said Randy Parker, vice president, National Sales, Hyundai Motor America. "We've never had a better product lineup and with the all-new Elantra hitting dealerships now and an onslaught of new SUV, performance and eco-friendly vehicles on their way, we are extremely optimistic about the future of Hyundai."