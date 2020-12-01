Sportsmans Warehouse Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Dec. 01, 2020 5:35 PM ETSportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (SPWH)SPWHBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Sportsmans Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.47 (+88.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $323.68M (+33.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SPWH has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.