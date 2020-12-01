Guess Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Dec. 01, 2020 5:35 PM ETGuess', Inc. (GES)GESBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Guess (NYSE:GES) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.05 (-77.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $515.58M (-16.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, GES has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.