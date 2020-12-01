Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) slid as much as 13% and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) as much as 14% after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the two government-sponsored enterprises should be released from conservatorship, but it will take time.

FNMA has since pared the decline to 3.0% and FMCC to 1.9% .

Mnuchin made the comments during his quarterly CARES Act testimony to the Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs.

"I don't think they should be released without appropriate capital," Mnuchin said, noting that there are a number of ways they could raise the capital. He didn't elaborate on how that could be done.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell also said he's like to see the GSE's return to private investors over time "with a lot of private capital behind it."

