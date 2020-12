Subaru Canada (OTCPK:FUJHY) reports sales volume growth of 7.5% to 5,552 units in November.

"Our Canadian dealers are united in our success," said SCI chairman, president and CEO, Yasushi Enami. "We've been very pleased with our strong sales performance, and our award-winning line-up continues to drive results. As we enter the holiday season, we will maintain our momentum – providing safe, quality and reliable vehicles to our valued Canadians customers."

Crosstrek sales up 52% to 2,197 units and WRX STI surged 130.2% to 435 units.

BRZ nameplate outperformed its sales Y/Y, up 26.3%.