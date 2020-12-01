Wells Fargo adds Chewy (CHWY -1.2% ) to its Dynamic Growth Equity List, which includes companies with above average growth potential that are on track to be leaders in their markets.

The firm says it has an overall positive view on pet industry dynamics, especially with pet adoption trends strong with digitally fluent millennials.

Chewy is seen having a widening moat and levers to hedge growth moderation of the core business.

"With EBITDA having turned a corner to a profitable level mid-2020, we see a trajectory of more balanced revenue growth investments and cost leverage, justifying a sales multiple narrowing towards its peer group."

The average Wall Street Rating on Chewy is Bullish.