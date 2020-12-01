Visa (NYSE:V) earlier this year partnered with Fold to offer a debit card that earns rewards denominated in Bitcoin (BTC-USD). It's also teamed with Coinbase on a debit card. Now Visa's joining with cryptocurrency startup BlockFi to offer the Bitcoin Rewards Credit Card in which customers will get 1.5% of their purchases back in the most-popular of cryptos.

Users can also earn a quick $250 in Bitcoin if they spend $3K in the first three months of card ownership. The Bitcoin Rewards Credit Card does have an annual fee of $200, and the issuing lender is Evolve Bank & Trust. It's hoped to be available early next year.