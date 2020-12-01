Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) is up 26.4% after hitting volatility halts this morning, after its Ultra 4K security cameras have appeared on the Apple Store site.

The stock has hit its highest point since the beginning of February 2019:

With a tagline "Only at Apple," the cameras are offered in a two-pack at $549.95 (though stock looks challenged, with delivery "currently unavailable"). But Raymond James notes that Apple isn't a new sales channel for Arlo.

The cameras promise wire-free ultra-high-definition video in 4K. Arlo offers its "Ultra 2 Spotlight" cameras featuring 4K video on its website, though those are backordered until Dec. 14.