Splunk Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Dec. 01, 2020 5:35 PM ETSplunk Inc. (SPLK)SPLKBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.09 (-84.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $613.83M (-2.0% Y/Y).
- Analysts expects Non-GAAP operating margin rate of 3.2% vs. guidance of 2%-5%.
- Over the last 2 years, SPLK has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 3 downward.