Synopsys FQ4 2020 Earnings Preview
Dec. 01, 2020 5:35 PM ETSynopsys, Inc. (SNPS)SNPSBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) is scheduled to announce FQ4 earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.57 (+36.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.02B (+19.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SNPS has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.