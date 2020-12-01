Broader stock market rally improves as yields jump and financials lead

All 11 of the S&P (SP500) +1.3% sectors are rising, while the Nasdaq (COMP) +1.2% is joining the rally and megacap stocks are revving up.

The ghost of stimulus is also making a return, pushing bond prices sharply lower. The 10-year Treasury yield is topping 0.91%, up 7 basis points. But a bipartisan $1T proposal for COVID relief is already getting some pushback from the GOP.

Still, the steepening of the curve is helping Financials (NYSEARCA:XLF) +1.9% , which are in pole position. Lincoln National +6% is topping the sector and the S&P 500 as a whole, continuing its November catch-up rally that made it the best performer. Shares are still down about 20% year to date.

Communications Services (NYSEARCA:XLC) +1.8% is near the top, with Facebook, Netflix and Alphabet gaining.

Info Tech (NYSEARCA:XLK) +1.3% is getting a big hand from semiconductor stocks after Micron raised fiscal Q1 outlook.