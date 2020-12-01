PVH (NYSE:PVH) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.23 (-92.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2B (-22.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, PVH has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Analysts expects gross margin of 53.9% and operating margin of 2%.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 16 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 14 downward.

