Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is C$2.07 (-5.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is C$11.45B (+0.7% Y/Y).

Analysts expect Provision for credit losses of C$740.3M.

Over the last 2 years, RY has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward.