Patterson (NASDAQ:PDCO) is scheduled to announce FQ2 earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.39 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.42B (flat Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, PDCO has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 0 downward.