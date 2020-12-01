Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.01 (+85.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $203.15M (+32.7% Y/Y).

Expected adj. gross margin of 78.5%.

Over the last 2 years, OKTA has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 19 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.