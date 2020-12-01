Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.20 (+9.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $130.48M (+29.1% Y/Y).

Expected adj. gross margin of 75.1% and adj. operating margin of (16.1%).

Over the last 2 years, ESTC has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 0 downward.