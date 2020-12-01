Five Below Q3 2021 Earnings Preview

Dec. 01, 2020 5:35 PM ETFive Below, Inc. (FIVE)FIVEBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor7 Comments
  • Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.20 (+11.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $444.91M (+17.9% Y/Y).
  • Analysts expects comps of +5.3%
  • Over the last 2 years, FIVE has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 16 upward revisions and 0 downward.
