Five Below Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Dec. 01, 2020 5:35 PM ETFive Below, Inc. (FIVE)FIVEBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.20 (+11.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $444.91M (+17.9% Y/Y).
- Analysts expects comps of +5.3%
- Over the last 2 years, FIVE has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 16 upward revisions and 0 downward.