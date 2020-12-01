Evercore ISI updates on the new Sephora (OTCPK:LVMHF) deal with Kohl's (KSS +13.5% ) that follows on a high-profile partnership between Target and Ulta Beauty (ULTA +0.9% ).

"The partnership will expand into 850+ of ~1200 Kohl’s stores by 2023. Sephora has historically operated its own stores (mostly in mall, high street, and travel locations) plus 2000-sq-ft shops inside 650 JC Penney locations. This deal will be Sephora’s first foray into strip centers, an especially popular and convenient channel post-COVID."

The firm notes that Kohl's has been clear in its desire to increase its beauty exposure and sees a step-function improvement in Kohl's beauty offering.

"Overall, this development is quite positive for KSS, ULTA shares may underperform on the news."

