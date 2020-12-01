Cloud-based data warehouse Snowflake Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Dec. 01, 2020 Snowflake Inc. (SNOW)
- Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.26 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $147.65M.
- The company made its debut on Sept. 16 at a premium at $245 against $120 IPO price. The company sold 28M shares, raising nearly $3.4B on the IPO at a $33B valuation. At the $245 opening price, that valuation now tops $66B.
- As of July 31, 2020, the company had 3,117 customers, increasing from 1,547 customers as of July 31, 2019.