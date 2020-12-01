Trainium is the second custom machine learning chip from Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Web Services, following in the footsteps of AWS Inferentia.

Trainium is meant to offer cost-effective training for AI models, which is a good fit for companies just venturing into machine learning training.

The chip is optimized for a variety of training workloads, including image classification, semantic search, translation, voice recognition, and natural language processing.

AWS Trainium will be available in 2021.

Amazon launched Inferentia two years ago, entering the machine learning chip market dominated by Intel and Nvidia.

The company recently announced moving some Alexa and facial recognition computing to Inferentia chips.

Amazon shares are currently up 2.3% to $3,242.06.

