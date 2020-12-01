But while the sector can still outperform the broader market, it is time to take some gains and reposition to more cyclical sectors as 2021 moves to more sustainable economic growth, Wells Fargo says.

Information Technology ( XLK , +1.4% ) is rebuffing any rotation narrative today, rising in a broad rally along with recovery plays.

"We recently upgraded the Materials sectors to favorable (from neutral) and Industrials to neutral (from unfavorable) and we downgraded Information Technology to favorable (from most favorable)," analysts wrote. "Both Materials and Industrials should benefit from a rebound in the global economy and industrial production. We also expect Materials to benefit from a weakening U.S. dollar and Industrials to benefit once an effective COVID-19 vaccine is widely available."

XLK rose more than 11% last month, with chip equipment stocks rallying sharply on the prospects of a less contentious U.S.-China relationship.

The ETF crossed back about its 50-day simple moving average at the beginning of the month.