While many Goldman Sachs executives have held senior economic or financial roles in past presidential administrations, former BlackRock (BLK +2.8% ) executives appear to be poised for such positions in the Biden administration, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Brian Deese, who is BlackRock's head of sustainable investing, is expected to be named head of the National Economic Council, the WSJ reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

And Adewale "Wally" Adeyemo, a former chief of staff to BLK's CEO is expected to be named as No. 2 at the Treasury Department.

Former Goldman executives have headed the Treasury Department in three of the last four administrations. So far, no Goldman veterans have been named to the Biden administration.

Some investor advocates and progressives may bristle at any finance executive being named to such roles on fears that they may loosen regulatory oversight on financial firms.

But the criticism may not be as intense with BlackRock, the world's biggest asset manager with $7.81T of AUM, vs. traditional Wall Street firms. As a money manager, it doesn't engineer mergers or acquisitions, and much of its growth comes from investing in index funds, so BLK doesn't earn big profits from trading.

The higher profile with the U.S. government follows a decade of increasing its operations in Washington and hiring government officials. Both Deese and Adeyamo had worked in the Obama administration.

When the Fed needed advice in calming markets when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, it turned to BlackRock, which received three assignments from the central bank related to managing portfolios of corporate bonds, debt ETFs, and commercial MBS.

