Facebook's (NASDAQ:FB) Oversight Board - set up as an appeals destination for those disagreeing with content decisions - has selected the first six cases it will review.

Five of those came via user appeals, and one of them was referred by the company itself.

They range from cases including comments made by a public figure about violence against French people; one concerning China's treatment of Uyghur Muslims; one dispute about content tied to the Armenian-Azerbaijani dispute; one case concerning nudity and breast cancer symptoms; one on a post containing an alleged Joseph Goebbels quote; and one tied to whether hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin is a cure for COVID-19.

Elsewhere in Facebook news, the company is rolling out Facebook News in the UK in January. It will pay publishers for content that's not already on its platform, and its initial group of publishers includes Archant, Conde Nast, the Economist, ESI Media, Guardian Media Group, Hearst, Iliffe, JPI Media, Midland News Association, Reach and STV.

It's working to bring Facebook News to France and Germany as well.

And the ITC has launched a probe into claims that optical data cables used in Facebook's Oculus Quest headsets and Logitech (NASDAQ:LOGI) Tap products infringe patents owned by Cosemi Technologies - which is looking to block imports of a range of USB, HDMI and DisplayPort cables made in China by EverPro.