The yield curve is steepening close to vaccine-enthusiastic levels seen in mid-November.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury ETF (TBT, +3.4% ), iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT, -2% )

The 2-year Treasury yield is up 2 basis points to 0.17%, the 10-year is up 8 basis points to 0.92% and the 30-year is up 9 basis points to 1.66%.

The spread between the 10-year and 2-year is at 0.75%. It hasn't been that wide since the spike in the curve Nov. 9 when Pfizer announced its first batch of positive vaccine efficacy data.

The early jump in rates coincided with speculation about a bipartisan $1T COVID stimulus proposal gaining some traction. But bonds also saw some end-of-the-month buying yesterday that's unwinding today.

TLT is close to a bearish signal with the 200-day simple moving average set to cross above the 100-day.

Compare the key stats of TLT, TBT and other bond funds.