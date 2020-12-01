Polestar draws notice in Norway for its new electric vehicle

The Polestar 2 model won the Car of the Year award in Norway to follow closely its win as the People's Choice in the nation.

"The switch to all electric is hard, it’s happening fast, and I feel that all these delightful fuel cars with roaring engines that we petrol heads love are disappearing – but this is somehow not relevant when I got into the Polestar 2. From the second I got into the Polestar 2 I enjoyed myself and left wishing this was the car I was able to drive every day. The driving experience is extremely good, the design is sporty, cool and edgy and when the price is factored in, it’s just a great car at a great price point", says Dagbladet auto journalist Rune Nesheim.

Polestar is owned by Volvo Cars (OTCPK:VOLAF) and by extension Zhejiang Geely Holding (OTCPK:GELYF)