Teck Resources' (TECK +4.1% ) Chief Executive Don Lindsay said that the company is planning to boost shipments of steelmaking coal to China next year, as it bets on taking advantage of unofficial curbs on Australian imports since October, halting number of shipments.

An estimated 75 to 80 cargoes of Australian coal is waiting to discharge at Chinese ports, and the restrictions have hit prices for Australian coking coal, while driving prices for Chinese equivalent.

Q4 sales to China for Teck remains within guidance of 5.8-6.2 Mt, with about 20% of these sales now to Chinese customers.

Separately, Lindsay reiterated that Teck would consider offloading its 21.3% stake in Suncor Energy’s Fort Hills oil sands project in Canada but said there were no immediate plans to sell it.