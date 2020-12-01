Boeing (BA +2.5% ) trades higher as the Federal Aviation Administration issues its first airworthiness certificate for a newly built 737 MAX since the plane was grounded in March 2019.

Even though the FAA lifted its grounding of the MAX on Nov. 18, the agency is inspecting each aircraft individually before the company can make deliveries to customers.

"We expect to have sufficient number of inspectors on hand to meet Boeing’s planned delivery schedule for the foreseeable future," the agency says.

Boeing has ~450 737 MAX airplanes that have been built since 2019 and are awaiting approval by the FAA.