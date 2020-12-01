Boeing (BA +2.5%) trades higher as the Federal Aviation Administration issues its first airworthiness certificate for a newly built 737 MAX since the plane was grounded in March 2019.
Even though the FAA lifted its grounding of the MAX on Nov. 18, the agency is inspecting each aircraft individually before the company can make deliveries to customers.
"We expect to have sufficient number of inspectors on hand to meet Boeing’s planned delivery schedule for the foreseeable future," the agency says.
Boeing has ~450 737 MAX airplanes that have been built since 2019 and are awaiting approval by the FAA.
The FAA also confirms it approved an American Airlines (AAL +2.8%) training plan for pilots to resume 737 MAX flights, clearing the way for American to resume MAX flights starting Dec. 29.
Now read: Boeing Wins Tanker Order »