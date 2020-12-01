Columbia Bank, the wholly owned subsidiary of Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) brings NeighbourHub branch concept in Boise.

It is a multi-functional and high-tech space which provides new form of banking experience that connects clients and residents with both the best in financial solutions and the neighborhood's entertainment and culture. The facility, opened on Sep. 28, is located in the heart of downtown.

Columbia Bank also announced it has committed to invest $100K in Boise as part of its ongoing "Pass It On Project."