Big-cable stocks are the beneficiaries as J.P. Morgan's "spectrum of opportunity" note reviews pay TV stocks as December begins.

The country's top three publicly traded cable systems get Overweight ratings from the researchers. It expects Charter (CHTR +1.8% ) to see ongoing strength in broadband subscribers, and it notes EBITDA and buybacks are accelerating. The firm has a $735 price target, implying 11% further upside.

Its top rival Comcast (CMCSA +1.8% ) also gets an Overweight rating, though its sum-of-the-parts valuation suggests a $51 target vs. a current $51.12.

Meanwhile, J.P. Morgan also notes solid fundamentals on Altice USA (ATUS +0.7% ) including strong free cash flow yield (Free cash flow/share over the trailing 12 months has risen to $3.08). Its $40 price target there implies 17% upside.

As for smaller peer Cable One (CABO +1.5% ), it's strong on the company's results but Neutral on the shares due to valuation; an $1,815 price target implies 10% downside.