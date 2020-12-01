Kamoa, the joint venture company holding the Kamoa-Kakula copper project, in Congo, has secured an equipment financing facility of up to €176M (~$211M), along with a $9M down-payment facility. The two facilities will be used to buy underground mobile mining equipment and services.

Further, Ivanhoe Mines (OTCQX:IVPAF +0.6% ) reports that Zijin Mining subsidiary Gold Mountains International Mining Company has provided the JV company a limited recourse line of credit of $200M, secured by the project’s preproduction ore stockpiles to fund the Phase 2 concentrator expansion.

Ivanhoe considers $200M to be sufficient to cover the cost of the second, 3.8M tonne-a-year concentrator module at the Kakula mine, doubling its processing capacity to 7.6M tonnes a year.

The additional funding is expected to accelerate the completion of the Phase 2 mill expansion by Q3 of 2022, instead of Q1 of 2023, as previously expected.

Kamoa-Kakula remains on track to begin Phase 1 copper production in July 2021, and is a joint venture between Ivanhoe Mines (39.6%), Zijin Mining Group (39.6%), Crystal River Global (0.8%) and the Congo government (20%).