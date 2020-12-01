Tesla (TSLA +2.0% ) Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk says the company isn't going to make a hostile takeover in the auto sector, but would have a conversation with a company that thought it may be a good idea to merge.

Musk made the comments at an Axel Springer event in Berlin.

Tesla's +$500B market cap means that it would likely be the bigger fish in any sort of merger arrangement.

Will a Tesla premium be applied to any electric vehicle stocks on the hopes for a combination?

