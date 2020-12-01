Global oil demand should recover to pre-pandemic levels of 100M bbl/day by 2022 or early 2023, Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD -1.2% ) CEO Scott Sheffield tells the Reuters Future of Oil & Gas 2020 virtual conference.

Sheffield sees demand next year at ~97M bbl/day, adding that the oil industry will "still need some help from OPEC" with supply cuts of 3M-5M bbl/day next year.

The CEO also says Pioneer Natural is putting drilling rigs back to work in the Permian Basin but plans for oil production growth of zero to 5% in 2021 while demand recovers.

Pioneer Natural's recent acquisition of Parsley Energy places it in position to "generate superior levels of earnings and free cash flows in a low oil price environment," Sarfaraz A. Khan writes in a bullish analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.