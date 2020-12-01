SolGold (OTCPK:SLGGF) said it won’t be able to complete the pre-feasibility study for its Alpala copper-gold project this year as planned. The company had already flagged delays with the pre-feasibility study due to COVID-19 related restrictions. Preliminary financial modelling would take place this month.

The company also said that now it has its hands on geotechnical data and it has prompted to introduce changes to the mine design, development and production.

SolGold considers Alpala to be among the world’s best undeveloped deposits, with an estimated mine life of 55 years.

BHP upped its stake in the company last year to 14.7% from 11.1%, becoming the Ecuador-focused miner’s top shareholder.