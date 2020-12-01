Canadian Pacific (NYSE:CP) reports November grain transport at 2.96 MMT (+8% Y/Y).

November's monthly shipping for Canadian grain and grain products is the second best-ever to Oct. 2020 shipping exceeding record 3 MMT. This comes on the heels of company's continued investment in its grain fleet which saw an addition of over 3,700 new hopper during the month.

Also, the company reports now the new high-efficiency railcars carry 15% more grain by volume and 10% more by weight compared to the older cars they are replacing.

CP has shipped 11.13 MMT of Canadian grain and grain products in the 2020-2021 crop year, representing an increase of 15% year-over-year.